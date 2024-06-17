Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,621. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $364.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.