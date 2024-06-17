Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.