Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,070 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.81. 1,753,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

