Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,425 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 511.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $140.59. 643,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,752. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

