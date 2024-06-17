Cove Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

