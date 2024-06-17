Cove Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. AMETEK makes up about 1.7% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.62. 277,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,031. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

