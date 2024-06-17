Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,142. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.54 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

