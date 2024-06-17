Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $12,894,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $18,442,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,532,000 after buying an additional 125,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.86. 331,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.82. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

