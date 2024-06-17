Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,769 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

EW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 680,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,230. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

