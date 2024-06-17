Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. 1,517,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,102. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

