Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $816,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. 177,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

