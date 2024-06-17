Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 3268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,445,324.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,445,324.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,272,707.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,636 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

