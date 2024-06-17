Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

