Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at $132,964,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,127,731 shares of company stock valued at $153,764,903 in the last ninety days.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

