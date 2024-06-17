Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth $343,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Self Storage

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of SELF stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.25. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

