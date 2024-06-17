Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.