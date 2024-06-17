Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

