Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.93 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.13 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

