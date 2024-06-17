Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 132,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
