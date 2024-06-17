Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 132,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.