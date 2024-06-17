Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

