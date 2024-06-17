Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $79.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.