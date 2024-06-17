Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

