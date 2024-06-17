Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

