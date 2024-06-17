Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Andersons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $454,004. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

