Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

