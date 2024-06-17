Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,944 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,944 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

BVN stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

