Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 504 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

