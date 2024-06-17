Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 977 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

