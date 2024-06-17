Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

