Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FDX stock opened at $246.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $223.24 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

