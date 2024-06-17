Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

