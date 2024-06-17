Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,233,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of R opened at $118.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.