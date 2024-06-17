Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 706,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,590,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

