Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -424.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 387,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 216,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

