CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

CRSP stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

