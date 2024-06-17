Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Crown Castle worth $523,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

