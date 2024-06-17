CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $26.67 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,567,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 338,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

