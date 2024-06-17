CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.35% of CVS Health worth $9,293,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.