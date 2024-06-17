D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 43,495 shares traded.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
