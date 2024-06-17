Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,127,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 8,592,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,709.0 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
