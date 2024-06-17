Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.28% of Davis Select International ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DINT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 19,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.