DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $141.16 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

