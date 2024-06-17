Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,023.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

