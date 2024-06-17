Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,181,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 9,213,144 shares.The stock last traded at $139.08 and had previously closed at $134.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,306,435 shares of company stock worth $1,155,162,225. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.