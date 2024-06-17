Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,975,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.19% of Delta Air Lines worth $2,895,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.87. 1,509,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.