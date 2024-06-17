DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.