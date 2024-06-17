Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,961,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $205,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

