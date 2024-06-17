DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,674 shares of company stock worth $47,573,772. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $216.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

