Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,309,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 390,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.