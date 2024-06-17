Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZU opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

